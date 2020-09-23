WLET - Julia B. Donaghy

The perfect illustration

The first paragraph of the Sept. 23 letter “The violent majority,” decrying the “empowered, often violent majority,” is the perfect illustration of why some people (far from the majority) are feeling rage and the need to be heard. The writer speaks of his “very nice, upper-middle-class area, inhabited by successful, educated, hard-working folks” and his “tree-lined, pristine block” in the Village of Clemmons.

But does he even know that Clemmons has a food pantry where very nice, hard-working folks who have fallen on difficult times sometimes have to go in order to feed their children; or seniors whose Social Security check does not stretch enough to cover the rent, prescriptions and food? They also live in Clemmons.

Is he aware that there are children who could not go to school without the donations of warm clothing and underwear from church groups? They also live in Clemmons. Does he know that there are homes in Clemmons that do not have adequate heating, roofs that do not leak, front steps that could use a ramp to make life easier for a senior or a disabled person? Those also exist in Clemmons.