WLET - Julia Donaghy

Overpaid executives

Daily we hear about income inequality. We are told about the 1% who have made billions of dollars this year, compared to frontline workers making $7 an hour, many of whom must rely on food banks and substandard public housing.

In today’s Journal (March 18), the business page features three articles on executive salaries. Total compensation for 2020 ranges from $4.83 million for one with a pay ratio of 1,056 to 1 compared with median employee compensation; another, $5.58 million with a pay ratio of 58 to 1; the third, $14.82 million with a pay ratio of 122 to 1.

Is it any wonder that our nation is in turmoil? People are waking up to the fact that they are undervalued, working for low wages so that fat cats can live in palatial homes, travel in corporate jets, send their children to exclusive schools, etc.