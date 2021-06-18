WLET - Julian Drake

Term limits

If ever there was a time to impose term limits on the U.S. Congress, it is now. Resolutions have now been passed in a number of states as the movement gains steam.

In March of this year, the N.C. House, headed by Speaker Tim Moore, passed a resolution calling for congressional term limits in Washington. The resolution is coming up soon in the N.C. Senate, led by Phil Berger. It is a grass-roots movement, favored by 89% of Republicans, 76% of Democrats and 83% of Independents. The end game is to bypass Congress to make it become law.

Such a resolution in the U.S. Senate, of course, was tabled.

Now’s the time to take action.

To learn more about this movement and its genesis, can Google/Bing “Nick Tomboulides term limits address to U.S. Senate.” It is excellent.

Julian Drake

Winston-Salem