WLET - Julian Drake

Two-party system

Our democracy needs a healthy two-party system. The current state of our politics suggests that is in great peril.

The crescendo of events culminating on Jan. 6 and since has resulted in long time, traditional Republicans around the country fleeing the party, changing their registrations to unaffiliated. Over 15,000 just in North Carolina have left the party. It seems the GOP is devolving into MAGA 2.0 with the base now comprised of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, militia men, Aryan Nation and QAnon adherents. Can it be the party now rebukes its leaders who, upon conscience, voted to impeach former President Trump for clearly impeachable conduct and dereliction of duty, but stands in support of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?

This QAnon adherent has called 9/11 a hoax – “no evidence of a plane hitting the Pentagon”; called Sandy Hook and Parkland mass murders “staged”; and said that House Leader Nancy Pelosi should have a bullet to the head! And disappointingly, 100% of our state GOP just censured Sen. Richard Burr for his vote to impeach.