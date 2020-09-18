WLET - Julie Edelson - SATURDAY

A 'not perfect' choice
The typical letters from Trump supporters we see published in the Journal are so similar my husband thinks they must be keyed by robots.
From a firm seat on a high horse, they boast their choice. Sometimes they cite widely discredited views. Then they allow, “I know he’s not perfect” – well, not as perfect as they are – but really? Not perfect? He is the embodiment of everything my parents taught me from the cradle to abjure and abhor: venality, mendacity, cruelty, bigotry, selfishness, indifference, irresponsibility, conceit, recklessness and willful ignorance. He disdains soldiers and expertise and kisses up to dictators. And the Republican Party goes along.
You know that “herd mentality” he thinks will cancel out the plague? They will follow it right over the edge.
Julie Edelson
Winston-Salem
We checked and they're not robots. -- the editor