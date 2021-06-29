WLET - Julie Edelson

“Gilded class of the West End?” Has columnist Scott Sexton (“Nothing easy about sharing park space,” June 29) ever been in the West End? And I’m not sure property values are the main source of objection to a football stadium in our face, although, are owners wrong to worry about them? Note that many of us are renters.

No, it’s parking – many of us don’t have off-street options. No, it’s a fortress, unused most of the time, where we now have apple trees and willow oaks and beeches, winding paths and a surprising array of birds – hawks, owls, goldfinches, an occasional kingfisher and great blue herons. It contributes to the health of many more than “stay-at home moms,” but I can’t tell you why this group is singled out for contempt. No nasty remarks about the elderly?