WLET - Julie Gates

Shared goals

Human nature often finds us fixating on what divides us rather than seeking those ideals and shared goals that bring us together.

I keep rereading this quote by Barbara Jordan, politician, lawyer, educator and leader in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s: "A nation is formed by the willingness of each of us to share in the responsibility for upholding the common good. A government is invigorated when each one of us is willing to participate in shaping the future of this nation. In this election year, we must define the 'common good' and begin again to shape a common future. Let each person do his or her part."

Seeing Stacy Abrams use the last two years to register voters in Georgia is an example of participating in shaping the future. When her defeat in the Georgia governor's race could have derailed her, she used her tenacity and passion to work for the common good.

We all have this ability in us. Let's look for ways to come together and work for the common good of our state and our nation.

Julie Gates

Sugar Grove