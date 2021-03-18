WLET - Julie Johnson Coulter - SATURDAY

A novel vision

In 2019, many organizations drew up future plans based on the metaphor of “2020 Vision." The novel COVID-19 virus shattered many of those plans in 2020 as we lived through a year which included quarantine, illness, grief, loss of employment, racial injustice and social challenges. Now, as we live in our changed world, let’s expand that metaphor of vision beyond eyesight and open our minds and hearts, too.

Let’s look at existing laws, policies, systems and beliefs and ask if these are equitable and fair to all.

Let’s examine the talking points and political policies that are centuries or decades old that are harmful to our citizens.

Let’s recognize the dangerous impact that white supremacists have on our lives and acknowledge hate crimes.

Let’s look for ways to stop racial injustice in our judicial, economic and educational systems.

Let’s expand Medicaid coverage to help thousands of North Carolina citizens gain access to health care.

Let’s examine our infrastructure needs in communication and transportation and make sure that everyone in our state is connected to 21st century utility services.