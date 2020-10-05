WLET - K. Michael Dresel

Support for Terri LeGrand

Terri LeGrand has done many good things for our area, including being a co-founder of the Piedmont Environmental Alliance, serving as a leader on the Parent Teachers Organization and as a member of the board of Forsyth Futures. She is an honest and straightforward person who cares about doing her job to listen to and support the people of N.C. Senate District 31.

I was shocked to see the card that arrived in my mailbox from Sen. Joyce Krawiec that showed what looked like an unflattering photo of Terri, holding a sign that inaccurately suggested that Terri supports defunding the police. The wording on the sign was a lie – it was clearly and explicitly not a representation of Terri’s position, but, because it looked like a drawing from a photograph, it represents a deliberate attempt to misinform voters.

Most voters know by now that Terri, along with the vast majority of voters, wants Medicaid expansion and affordable health care, better education for our children, more good jobs for us and honest bipartisan government.