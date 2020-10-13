WLET - Kara Hammond Larrabee - SATURDAY

Callers

Many of us have been sent mailings, expensive oversized postcards using inflammatory exaggerations, doctored pictures and outright lies to distort the positions of local candidates, sometimes portraying the opposite of what their actual positions are. One went so far as to paint a candidate as some kind of monster, with “blood on his hands.” The originators of these hit pieces, even if they are credited, are in such fine print as to necessitate a magnifying glass.

Many more of us have been receiving phone calls from anonymous pollsters who begin a series of questions about our opinions on specific local candidates or issues, only to attempt to sway our opinions through a clever line of questioning. When asked who is paying for the poll, the questioner, often a young person tasked to call hundreds of likely voters, is not allowed to divulge that information. I’ve already received several of these calls.

How much money does it cost to hire actual people to make what must be hundreds of thousands of calls to voters in our area? Where are they calling from? What outside, even foreign money is being funneled into these organizations?