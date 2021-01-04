WLET - Kara Larrabee

Leaving the poor
Re: the Jan. 2 article “N.C. minimum wage remains stuck at $7.25 an hour:”
$7.25 an hour. Looks like our minimum-wage workers have been signed up for the “Jelly-of-the-Month Club” again this year, repeatedly proving that state Sen. Joyce Krawiec and the N.C. GOP are a bunch of cheap chiselers who still think that somehow, the mythical “invisible hand of the free market” will lift all boats, and the working poor with few skills or resources will magically rise by their own grit and determination. If the GOP had its way, there wouldn’t be a minimum wage at all, leaving the poor to get on with their dying and decrease the surplus population.
Starvation wages of $15,080/year, a full $2,160 below the national poverty line(!), are putting our once great state at the forefront of wealth inequality. Our own fair city, Winston-Salem, has a serious and growing problem, with a poverty rate that has been over 20% and increasing since 1980, even with development initiatives in distressed areas.
Our city leaders could support progress on this issue, but, according to the article, decidedly choose not to. It’s surprising that an organization like Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., with its splashy website, impressive credentials and inclusive messaging, still stubbornly clings to this woefully outdated federal standard. Really, it’s embarrassing. And it’s morally wrong.