WLET - Kara Larrabee

$7.25 an hour. Looks like our minimum-wage workers have been signed up for the “Jelly-of-the-Month Club” again this year, repeatedly proving that state Sen. Joyce Krawiec and the N.C. GOP are a bunch of cheap chiselers who still think that somehow, the mythical “invisible hand of the free market” will lift all boats, and the working poor with few skills or resources will magically rise by their own grit and determination. If the GOP had its way, there wouldn’t be a minimum wage at all, leaving the poor to get on with their dying and decrease the surplus population.