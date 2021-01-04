 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Kara Larrabee
0 comments

WLET - Kara Larrabee

  • 0

Leaving the poor

Re: the Jan. 2 article “N.C. minimum wage remains stuck at $7.25 an hour:”

$7.25 an hour. Looks like our minimum-wage workers have been signed up for the “Jelly-of-the-Month Club” again this year, repeatedly proving that state Sen. Joyce Krawiec and the N.C. GOP are a bunch of cheap chiselers who still think that somehow, the mythical “invisible hand of the free market” will lift all boats, and the working poor with few skills or resources will magically rise by their own grit and determination. If the GOP had its way, there wouldn’t be a minimum wage at all, leaving the poor to get on with their dying and decrease the surplus population.

Starvation wages of $15,080/year, a full $2,160 below the national poverty line(!), are putting our once great state at the forefront of wealth inequality. Our own fair city, Winston-Salem, has a serious and growing problem, with a poverty rate that has been over 20% and increasing since 1980, even with development initiatives in distressed areas.

Our city leaders could support progress on this issue, but, according to the article, decidedly choose not to. It’s surprising that an organization like Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., with its splashy website, impressive credentials and inclusive messaging, still stubbornly clings to this woefully outdated federal standard. Really, it’s embarrassing. And it’s morally wrong.

If we want to meaningfully deal with poverty, we have to pay people enough to live. And yes, government does and should have a role in making that happen.

Kara Larrabee

Pfafftown

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News