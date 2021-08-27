WLET - Karen Oles

Majority opinion
Our changing climate has impacted our country, bringing severe storms and wildfires, heat-related illness and threats to our food and water supplies. While individual actions to reduce our carbon footprints are important, the evolving crisis requires leadership from government at a national level.
In a 2020 survey, 82% of voters agreed that "the primary goal of U.S. energy policy should be achieving 100% clean energy."
If you agree with this majority opinion, please use your voice to request that Congress support the clean energy initiatives in the (larger) infrastructure bill. This bill provides tax breaks for sustainable energy, subsidies for electric vehicles and the creation of a Civilian Climate Corp.
Please tell your representatives that you support a clean energy future.
Contact Rep. Kathy Manning, serving North Carolina's 6th district (202-225-3065), Sen. Richard Burr (202-224-3154) and Sen. Thom Tillis (202-224-6342).
It's time for our leaders to demonstrate conviction, courage and genuine concern for our future generations through actions, not rhetoric.
Karen Oles
Winston-Salem