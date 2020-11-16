WLET - Karra Kelly

More than a statistic

I’ve recently made it my mission to be an advocate for those who have gone through or are experiencing domestic violence and/or intimate partner violence. Sifting through various journals worries me because there is barely any coverage on these topics.

There are articles from earlier this year -- when COVID-19 first reared its ugly head -- that mentioned the worries of an increase in domestic violence complaints and how the organizations positioned throughout the city were preparing for the influx of paperwork.

Afterward, there were articles written in October that simply acknowledged the fact that it was “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

How seriously are we as a community taking this information? Do we just want to announce or provide astounding statistics? If so, job well done, but let us not forget that those statistics are attached to individual lives. Predictors stating that we are expecting huge spikes are more than just numerical values; we’re essentially saying that hundreds or thousands of lives could be in jeopardy right now.