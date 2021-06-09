WLET - Kate Rose - SUNDAY

Kids need toys

Winston-Salem hasn’t had a major toy store in over two years when Toys R Us closed. You may not think this is a big problem for kids and all because we have Amazon and stuff. But it is. We kids like to see our toys in person to play with them and see if we like them. With online tools we can’t.

Younger kids and kids my age are also not very patient. Waiting for things to arrive to our front door can take a while as well as there could be back orders and shipping problems. If we have an in-person toy store all that wouldn’t happen.

Did you know that going into a toy store can do so much for younger children? You might be asking, how? Well, first of all, going into a physical toy store can help increase a person’s social life and interacting with other kids. Society, media and toy manufacturers expect children to play with cars, balls and blocks, dolls, kitchens and dress-up clothing. It is important for children to have opportunities to play with all types of toys and interact with other people of different families.

Lastly, kids are more open-minded when it comes to children and play, which can help kids be successful when they grow up to be more creative of things. Anyway, Winston-Salem should open a toy store.

Kate Rose

Winston-Salem