WLET - Katherine Bodrie

I am happy to report that I have successfully voted by mail! The website forsyth.ballottrax.net, listed in the instructions I received with my ballot, helped me track the whereabouts of my ballot: the day it was mailed to my address, the day my mail carrier picked up my completed ballot and the day the Forsyth County Board of Elections received and accepted my ballot. This website may help alleviate the anxiety some voters still feel about mailing in their ballots.