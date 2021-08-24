WLET - Katherine Jenki

Condemning gays

I see nothing wrong with being gay. In material terms, it hurts no one. As Thomas Jefferson might put it, "It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg."

And if a church wants to teach its members that being gay is sinful, that doesn't hurt me — as long as they don't try to impose that belief on people outside of their church.

Plenty of churches believe that drinking alcohol is a sin. But they don't go around trying to close down bars or protest the wine section at Harris Teeter. They don't go to work and berate their co-workers for having a beer after work. They understand that they can't impose their beliefs about alcohol on other people.

But they still try to condemn gay people outside their church, so we have to have laws to protect gay people from their condemnation and discrimination.

Our laws should not be created by a religious minority to impose on an unwilling majority.

Your deal with God is your deal with God. It's not mine. If you think it's wrong to be gay, then don't be gay. But don't tell me how to live — I'm not part of your church and your church rules don't apply to me.

Katherine Jenki

Winston-Salem