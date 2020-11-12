WLET - Katheryne Satterwhite

Trump must concede

Most people believe that senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham did the right thing by conceding the election. I believe that he did. Now it is time for President Trump to concede the election to Joe Biden.

Election fraud is actually rare. It doesn't cause losses by thousands of votes. Our Republican leaders must publicly state that President Trump needs to concede. The peaceful and orderly transfer of power is the foundation of our country, and President Trump is doing irreparable damage to our county by accusing the election of being fraudulent.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud. President Trump's refusal to accept the results of the election and his false claim of fraud is how democracies fall.

As President Trump fires Pentagon leaders whom he believes might not be loyal to his position on falsely challenging the election, we, the people, are like the proverbial frog being slowly boiled in water. Where are the Republican leaders who are willing to stand up for the truth and are willing to stand up for the democratic process?

Katheryne Satterwhite

Winston-Salem