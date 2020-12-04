WLET - Kathi Diana

Presidential pardons

We have come (sunk) so far.

Someone who receives a pardon is admitting guilt to a crime. There is now a discussion of President Trump considering giving his eldest three children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, pardons, which means they must have committed some federal crimes. Trump has, also, questioned if he can legally pardon himself, again implying he has committed federal crimes.

A president has the right to pardon anyone he chooses, though pardoning himself is considered illegal at this time by the Justice Department.

You then have the sketchy characters in Trump's inner circle who have received pardons for their crimes, including Roger Stone and former Gen. Michael Flynn.

I do hope that our nation never has to repeat this kind of record, ever again.

Kathi Diana

Winston-Salem