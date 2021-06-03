WLET - Kathi Diana

Whitewashing our history

The Tulsa Massacre of 1921 had local and state newspapers documenting the tragedy as the "blacks violently attacking and killing 10 white tourists, setting fire to their own town!"

Our old school books covered the horror of the years of our nation’s slavery in a chapter or two, never mentioning that our Founding Fathers owned slaves. They then gave us hearty chapters on our Civil War, glorifying how America believed "all people should live freely." I remember walking home, confused. We still had segregated schools, bathrooms, buses and lunch counters.

Now we see the white-washing of the Jan. 6 insurrection, morphed from a violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters to being done by antifa, by faithful patriots, to, now, by tourists.

However, this time we caught the actual history on video – video that Americans and the world saw.

They can try to hide it and deny a special commission for the whole story of all involved to be revealed, but it will happen. I believe that the truth will overcome.

Kathi Diana

Winston-Salem