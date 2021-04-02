WLET - Kathi Diana

Changes

The writing's on the wall. The demographics are changing. Democrats celebrate the revolution. Republicans are scared as hell!

Georgia was the final straw! To lose both Senate races to the Democrats was too unbearable to continue business as "normal."

"Black Lives Matter" wasn't going away. Stacey Abrams wasn't going away. President Biden wasn't going away.

The Republicans finally realized that years of catering to the "white male only" vote, with policies to support these views, had landed them in a definite, solid minority. Instead of trying to increase their demographics by changing their policies, they have made the un-American decision to change our voting laws drastically.

This may backfire, alienating more voters from the Republican Party.

Time will tell.

Kathi Diana

Winston-Salem