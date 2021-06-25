WLET - Kathleen Johnson - MONDAY

Businesses, speak out
The North Carolina legislature is considering several bills that would restrict voting rights and limit absentee voting. In a democracy, every citizen must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote and our laws should make this easier, not more difficult. This is a critical time for North Carolina businesses to protect democracy and voting rights.
Businesses have the power to influence legislative activity and voting practices through things they say and do. Let’s ask our North Carolina businesses to stand up for voting rights and as consumers stand ready to vote with our pocketbooks for companies that advocate for democracy. Ask the companies that you do business with to:
- declare that the 2020 elections were valid and of high integrity
- stop all donations to politicians and PACs who vote for or approve restrictive voting laws
- speak out in support of legislation that ensures ease, expansion and accessibility for voting registration, absentee voting, increased flexibility of voting hours, nonpartisan redrawing of voting districts and transparency of financial support to candidates
- speak out against any legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot, measures that reduce in-person and absentee voting opportunities, or which create unfair voting districts
- encourage their full, eligible work force to register to vote and provide paid time off to vote early or on Election Day, providing free transportation to the polls where possible.