WLET - Kathleen Johnson - MONDAY

The North Carolina legislature is considering several bills that would restrict voting rights and limit absentee voting. In a democracy, every citizen must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote and our laws should make this easier, not more difficult. This is a critical time for North Carolina businesses to protect democracy and voting rights.

Businesses have the power to influence legislative activity and voting practices through things they say and do. Let’s ask our North Carolina businesses to stand up for voting rights and as consumers stand ready to vote with our pocketbooks for companies that advocate for democracy. Ask the companies that you do business with to: