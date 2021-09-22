 Skip to main content
WLET - Kathy Cooper - FRIDAY
WLET - Kathy Cooper - FRIDAY

The Merlefest model

What a pleasure to experience the well-organized Merlefest. Ticket holders were first required to stop at a tent and show proof of vaccination to receive a wellness wristband. If you forgot your vaccination card you could have a quick COVID test in another tent to receive a wristband.

Masks were required on the buses and optional in crowded outdoor spaces. It was all very civilized and smooth.

I did not see anyone complain. The Carolina Classic could do the same and everyone would feel safe.

Kathy Cooper

Winston-Salem

