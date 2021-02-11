WLET - Kathy Cooper - SUNDAY

Scared Republicans

Listening to the impeachment trial and watching the videos I was struck by the immense effort given by the Capitol police to protect these elected officials -- the same elected officials now sitting as jurors on the case. Each person in the Congress and Senate owes their vote to the police, not to former President Trump.

Where are the cries of Blue Lives Matter? Those officers were beaten and killed by Trump’s followers. They were beaten while trying to maintain a safe haven for our elected officials.

The insurrectionists went to the Capitol at the urging of our former president, incited by his continued false claims that the election was a fraud. (Remember it was only a fraud if he lost, but if he won it would all be fantastic).

This story will repeat itself if the senators do not stand up.

I wish I could be there to vote my conscience. I am not afraid of Trump. I have written Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis asking them to stand up and vote to impeach. Vote to ban this violence in the future.

Why are decent Republicans so afraid of losing his supporters’ votes? Why do they want to endorse a violent leader? For what end? To save a few bucks on their taxes or get a conservative judge on the court?