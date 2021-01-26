WLET - Kathy Cooper - THURSDAY

To serve the public
I don’t want to be a public servant but here is my to-do list for all those serving in D.C.:
Election reform:
Create a uniform election system across the states to reduce conflict and post-election chaos.
Qualifications:
Add to current presidential qualifications a requirement that individual must have served a certain number of years in elected public office. Tax returns must be released before holding office to insure public safety over foreign or domestic influencing.
Term limits:
Create a maximum number of consecutive terms allowed for senators and representatives.
Accountability:
Hold public servants accountable to the law. This includes everyone in office, especially the president.
End the filibuster:
Get back to simple majority vote to pass legislation.
And finally I suggest the Republican Party restructure and separate from Trumpism. Impeach Trump. No need to list his numerous boundary issues, pushing the limit of the law and encouraging an attack on our democracy. Ban him from future office. This will not end his influence but it will state very clearly that in the United States we do not tolerate this behavior. Period.