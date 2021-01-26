WLET - Kathy Cooper - THURSDAY

To serve the public

I don’t want to be a public servant but here is my to-do list for all those serving in D.C.:

Election reform:

Create a uniform election system across the states to reduce conflict and post-election chaos.

Qualifications:

Add to current presidential qualifications a requirement that individual must have served a certain number of years in elected public office. Tax returns must be released before holding office to insure public safety over foreign or domestic influencing.

Term limits:

Create a maximum number of consecutive terms allowed for senators and representatives.

Accountability:

Hold public servants accountable to the law. This includes everyone in office, especially the president.

End the filibuster:

Get back to simple majority vote to pass legislation.