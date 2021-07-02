WLET - Kathy Cooper

Time for a change

Reynolds High School rings with nostalgia. Lots of people love it. But I agree with a previous letter writer (“A simple solution,” June 24) that it is time for a change.

I would love to see the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board work with Crossnore School & Children’s Home and offer a state-of-the-art high school there with special programs to accommodate teens in crisis. The campus is large and could meet all the needs that everyone is fighting about.

Hanes Park is beautiful and a great asset to Winston-Salem. But it cannot be all things for all people. It already contributes to a tremendous traffic problem with the YMCA.

Change is hard but sometimes you are forced to face reality.

Kathy Cooper

Winston-Salem