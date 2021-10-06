WLET - Kathy Pounds

An essential life skill

Many thanks to Love' Lemon for her thoughtful guest column suggesting positive changes we can make in our community ("Tackle gun violence with literacy resources," Oct. 3).

Involving local groups and the agencies she listed is necessary, as is exploring how established organizations have developed programs to encourage reading among their young clients. Check out Reach Out & Read (https://reachoutandread.org/) which involves pediatricians, and Barbershop Books (https://barbershopbooks.org/) which obviously involves barbershops.

If instead you want to head outdoors on a beautiful fall day, visit the Salem Lake Story Walk erected in conjunction with Forsyth Creek Week, just a short walk up the trail from the parking lot and playground area at Salem Lake (http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/sale-lake-story-walknature-mobile). It looked a bit worn when I last visited, but just imagine a well-kept story walk with a new book every month or two in parks and playgrounds and along greenways and strollways in our city and county. Who could resist?

Surely helping the youth of our community gain an essential life skill is something we can all work for and celebrate together? Let's try!

Kathy Pounds

Winston-Salem