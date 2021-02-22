WLET - Katlyn Haney

Only the first steps

With a new administration ahead of us, there are naturally going to be divisive topics; however, one topic that certainly concerns both sides is climate change. President Biden noted the climate crisis in his inaugural speech and his EPA nominee from North Carolina, Michael Regan, is planning to act swiftly and justly regarding climate change.

Biden's recently announced plan to replace the government's fleet of cars and trucks with electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. is also a positive step in addressing the climate crisis.

These things, while optimistic, are only the first steps. For long-term climate solutions, we must focus on decreasing carbon pollution over an extended period, while making the push beneficial to Americans.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would not only create a 40% reduction of emissions, it would also create jobs and bring money back into the houses of Americans. With the newfound feeling of hope, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a logical and bipartisan step to preserve our world for future generations.

Katlyn Haney

Thomasville