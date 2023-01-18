WLET - Katy Nimmons

Wrong focus

Regarding the article "Why? Understanding High Point tragedy hard for those who knew Robert Crayton” (Jan. 17):

I’m disappointed by the paper’s decision to focus on the shooter. Readers deserve better than a breezy profile of the shooter’s acting career and a vague allusion to mental health troubles. This framing presents the perpetrator as exceptional and his actions as inexplicable.

On the contrary, this exact kind of tragedy is all too common in our country. Each month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by their partners in the United States. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American children and teens. Almost 1,500 North Carolinians are killed by guns each year ( EveryStat.org).

I mourn the loss of those five lives in High Point. I wish the Journal had chosen to profile the victims instead of the shooter, interviewing their friends and colleagues about the immeasurable loss. And I wish the Journal had described this tragedy in the broader context of the gun violence epidemic, rather than as an isolated incident. I hope the paper will consider a different approach to future coverage.

Katy Nimmons

Winston Salem