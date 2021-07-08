WLET - Kay Richey

A false premise

The writer of the July 5 letter “The American version” claims that the Encyclopedia Britannica calls critical race theory "an offshoot of Marxist-oriented critical theory," but that quote refers to critical legal studies (CLS) not critical race theory (CRT). The writer is guilty, like so many jumping on the bandwagon of criticism of CRT, of claiming that it is something it is not, attempting to damn it with the "Marxist" accusation.

Britannica examines the development of CRT following CLS, looking at both similarities and differences, including the observation that CRT "did not wish to abandon the notions of law or legal rights altogether...."

It continues to be unclear exactly where people are finding these rather complex ideas being taught in public schools or even what the objection is to the "basic tenets" of CRT, which Britannica outlines in its article, which is only a brief summary of over 40 years of scholarly thought on the subject of the more "indirect, subtle, or systemic" bias of race in our legal system, expanding to society at large.

There are certainly valid criticisms to be made of ideas that may be rooted in CRT, just as there are in the development of any area if study, but it does not help the discussion to start with a false premise.