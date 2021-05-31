WLET - Keith Lyall

'Woke' to the spirit

It's ironic that columnist Michael Gerson (“History teaches ‘wokeness’,” May 31) alludes to the Christian experience of being saved through faith in Christ and then proceeds to speak of how many struggle to reconcile the dichotomous legacies of given people and institutions. “Wokeness” shines light upon the impolitic words and deeds of those who enjoy an esteem that serves to keep history’s focus on their contributions rather than their failures.

“Wokeness” assumes it can change the human heart via confrontation. That's about as effective as throwing water on a grease fire; it only makes matters worse. It is by being born again – saved -- that we find solutions to life’s problems.

Jeremiah reminds us that the heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked. Evidence for this abounds. The hearts of many “woke” people seethe with a wickedness greater than any person or institution they seek to condemn. The same “woke” people who rightfully condemn the legacy of lynching are quick to grab the metaphorical rope to lynch any person, place or thing that fails to meet their measure of what right ought to look like.