WLET - Keith Stone

A simple solution

There is a simple solution to both the R.J. Reynolds High School stadium issue and the shared use of Hanes Park (“School system, city look for solutions on Hanes Park,” June 20). Close the high school and repurpose it as the new Brunson Elementary School.

We have closed and repurposed other schools in the district because their facilities were inadequate, so Reynolds should be no exception.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system and Reynolds will never be happy with the present location until they eliminate Hanes Park as a public resource and put a fence around it keeping the public out like they do at other schools. If Reynolds wants its own stadium, track, tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, fine, there's plenty of room at the site they picked for Brunson off Patterson Avenue.

There's nothing sacrosanct about having a high school in that building. It's a wonderful building that would better serve the community with a more appropriate use that was more compatible with the surrounding community.

Keith Stone

Winston-Salem