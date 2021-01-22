WLET - Keith Stone

Sedition

Call it was it is: sedition.

It doesn’t matter if they went inside the Capital or not. The purpose of the rally was to promote sedition, so anyone there intentionally is guilty. It wasn’t a First Amendment-protected “protest,” it was an organized insurrection. Breaking into the Capital is not equivalent to breaking into Best Buy.

The resolution in Congress was to promote sedition so everyone who supported it should be expelled. Every elected official must sign a statement that says “Trump lost, there was no fraud” or they should be jailed.

Sedition is a felony, and felons can’t vote or hold elective office. Felons cannot practice law without demonstrating moral fitness and anyone promoting a lie like “Trump won” fails that test, so disbar every lawyer who claimed that.

Every legitimate institution of higher education has a moral code; fire everyone who claims Trump won for violating it.

Elections have consequences, and attempting to overthrow one should have serious consequences.

Keith Stone

Winston-Salem