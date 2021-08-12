 Skip to main content
WLET - Keith Weiland - SATURDAY
Segregation is back

Here we go! Segregation is back because of the liberal mask-wearers! They're now going to be treating the unvaccinated like they're carrying some kind of communicable disease or something. So much for tolerance!

Keith Weiland

Winston-Salem

