Russia

During one night's supper when I was in junior high school, my father told the family that the Soviet Union would take over our country without firing a shot.

He said that Russia, because of its tremendous loss of life during World War II, does not want to go to war with us. It would take over from within.

Watching how President Trump is acting and how Congress is not, especially with the latest news about Russians hackers, I am able to see what my dad meant.

Keith Wood

King