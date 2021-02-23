WLET - Kelli Logan Rush

Assuming unfairness

The changes passed recently to the state's K-12 social studies standards deepen an existing problem -- teaching from a viewpoint that assumes that unfairness against certain groups of people is built into U.S. democracy (“New social studies standards tackle ‘hard history,’” Feb. 5). It's an assumption incompatible with the absolutely fair structure of the founding: the rule of law, individual rights, an independent judiciary, free elections, etc. Unfairness has persisted in America in the many, many failings of individuals all around, but teaching must emphasize our inherent framework for liberty independent of racial, ethnic and gender groups.

With these standards, schools encourage apathy and cynicism among students, undermine their confidence in our institutions and in themselves, and break down the openness and curiosities that exist among people who value each other as individuals -- all the opposite of what civics should teach in a free society that depends on participation.

There's no going back on this curriculum, but the state board of education must still choose "supporting documents" to help teachers with it.