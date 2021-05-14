WLET - Kelly Drake

Happy

I can breathe! I can breathe! I can breathe!

I was so happy to read about the new recommendations (“CDC lifts mask recommendation,” May 14) and I have no doubt that our state will soon lift its requirements — maybe by the time this is printed!

What a treat it will be to remove my mask — while keeping it in my pocket for those increasingly rare instances when it will be needed — and see smiling faces like mine. We deserve to celebrate!

My thanks to Mayor Allen Joines, Gov. Roy Cooper, President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci for their leadership through this challenging time.

Kelly Drake

Winston-Salem