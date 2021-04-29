WLET - Ken Burkel - SUNDAY

Bold and audacious

President Biden’s State of the Union address on Wednesday night was bold and audacious, which I believe also describes the history of America. The U.S. became the envy of the rest of the world by taking risks and having the courage and fortitude to see them through. My favorite quote is from Albert Einstein: “We cannot solve our problems with same level of thinking that created them.”

Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and countless other bold and audacious people have totally revised the way we live and helped create the powerful economy of today. Biden was right when he said that the next 10 years will bring more technological changes than we have seen the past 100. The question is who will be the leader, innovator and implementer of these changes, the U.S. or China? China is determined it will lead.

It won’t happen by denying climate change, bringing back coal, not working with our allies, denying the changing demographics of the country, sowing division rather than unity and rewarding the super-rich while the poor get poorer and the middle class treads water.