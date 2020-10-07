WLET - Ken Burkel - SUNDAY

Enough is enough
I have never been a fan of President Trump as to me his bluster has always overshadowed his substance. But at this point it’s obvious that he has totally lost it. He has no plans for anything and four more years of his lack of leadership will mean chaos and misery for our country and its people.
As a life-long Republican, it pains me to see this demented man ruin the party, but enough is enough. Please vote for Joe Biden.
Ken Burkel
Clemmons
