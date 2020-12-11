WLET - Ken Burkel -SUNDAY

Who are we?

I thought I knew my fellow Americans. I thought we were a diverse group of rich, poor, most somewhere in the middle with different experiences, political beliefs, talents and cultural backgrounds.

I also believed we were for the most part, tolerant of each other and held together by the freedoms and opportunities, even if not equal, we have been afforded. The election and post-election events have challenged my beliefs and leave me humbled by the thought that I could really know “who we are.”

Perhaps the better question is, “Who am I?” Personally, I have been blessed to have wonderful parents, a college education and career opportunities that culminated with owning my own small business. As a result I have the financial security to meet not only my needs, but within reason, my wants as well.

The irony is that I am still totally dependent on my fellow Americans up and down the food chain. I couldn’t build the home I live in, or the car I drive. God forbid if I had to do any maintenance on either.