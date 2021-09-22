WLET - Ken Burkel

The headline in today's Winston-Salem Journal was: "375 Novant employees face firing" if not vaccinated. Wow! That a lot, especially when health care is so stretched for employees. I guess Novant must be serious.

Interestingly, it's only 1.4% of their employees, meaning over 98% are compliant. A letter to the Reader's Forum in the same issue, "Safe Return," refers to that individual's dental practice being non-compliant of what the majority of heath care providers deems as essential COVID practices. The author's point was that their dental practice was not particularly concerned about employee vaccination.

I recently broke off one of my front teeth. After digesting the current COVID information, I called the periodontists office that was to do my implant tomorrow, and asked a simple question. Are the dentist and and his assistant vaccinated? I am 72 and have several health issues that compromise me. I was told that the policy of their practice and the ADA ( American Dental Association) did not allow them to disclose the personal health records of individuals. OK, so I rephrased my request. Can you assure me that whomever works on my teeth are vaccinated and I don't care what their names are? The response was, no, that is personal medical information, but we can reschedule you for a "better" time in the future, or if you refer you can go to another practice.