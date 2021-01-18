 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Ken Burkel
0 comments

WLET - Ken Burkel

  • 0

Learning

What I learned from the 2020 election:

  • A leader who is a character is often preferred over a leader with character.
  • It’s easier to complain than get the facts.
  • Some people view diversity as a blessing, others as a threat.
  • Emotion often trumps reason.
  • Truth can be elusive and facts relative.
  • Bullying is a top problem in our schools, but accepted behavior in politics.
  • Actions based on fear and anger have bad outcomes.
  • Everyone should read the U.S. Constitution.
  • Democracy is messy and in order to work, it’s best to civilly disagree.
  • American democracy is perhaps the greatest experiment in history and a work in process with no guarantee of lasting success.
  • Many Americans would prefer an authoritarian form of government rather than a democracy, as long as it fits their ideology.

Ken Burkel

Clemmons

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News