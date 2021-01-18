WLET - Ken Burkel

Learning
What I learned from the 2020 election:
- A leader who is a character is often preferred over a leader with character.
- It’s easier to complain than get the facts.
- Some people view diversity as a blessing, others as a threat.
- Emotion often trumps reason.
- Truth can be elusive and facts relative.
- Bullying is a top problem in our schools, but accepted behavior in politics.
- Actions based on fear and anger have bad outcomes.
- Everyone should read the U.S. Constitution.
- Democracy is messy and in order to work, it’s best to civilly disagree.
- American democracy is perhaps the greatest experiment in history and a work in process with no guarantee of lasting success.
- Many Americans would prefer an authoritarian form of government rather than a democracy, as long as it fits their ideology.
Ken Burkel
Clemmons