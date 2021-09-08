WLET - Ken Johnson - SATURDAY

Without a local paper
Reaction to the Journal's decision to not publish on Labor Day has been strong. I too am a loyal fan of the print version, but the economic realities are overwhelming and continue to worsen. The Charlotte Observer no longer publishes a Saturday paper; apparently, the Gannett chain did not publish on Labor Day; the beloved (by some) Wall Street Journal never publishes on Sunday and on bank holidays. Newspapers are a labor intensive medium from conception to delivery and thus an expensive "product," especially the print version.
All this is coupled with the massive erosion of print advertising. I fear too many of us won't appreciate what we've lost until too many communities face daily life without a local paper to provide news, sports and arts coverage and a window into local politics.
(Disclaimer: I have no friends or relatives of any kind in the news business.)
Ken Johnson
Lexington