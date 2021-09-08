WLET - Ken Johnson

Reaction to the Journal's decision to not publish on Labor Day has been strong. I too am a loyal fan of the print version, but the economic realities are overwhelming and continue to worsen. The Charlotte Observer no longer publishes a Saturday paper; apparently, the Gannett chain did not publish on Labor Day; the beloved (by some) Wall Street Journal never publishes on Sunday and on bank holidays. Newspapers are a labor intensive medium from conception to delivery and thus an expensive "product," especially the print version.