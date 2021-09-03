WLET - Ken Osborn

We've lost their trust
I read the Sept. 3 report (“Those left in Afghanistan say US broke promises) about the family of Javed Habibi left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. government. The poor guy and his wife have a family of four, one child being born in the U.S. I can only imagine the worry and horror this family is feeling after all the broken promises made to them, only to be left behind in this war-torn country. While we sit safely in our homes, 100 to 200 families have been left behind to fend for themselves with the Taliban in charge. Republican or Democrat, makes no difference. These people will never trust the U.S. government again. And chances are there will never be a follow-up report on the people left behind.
Why were the civilians not brought out first a little at a time? Soldiers have weapons to protect themselves, civilians do not. The U.S. government is more worried about climate change and infrastructure spending than the lives of 200 people.
And what is the true number? I dare say no one knows. I love the U.S., but we need to set an example to the world that our word as a nation is good.
Scott Sexton said it best: we will talk and pray, which is good, but in the long run, nothing will change.
Ken Osborn
King