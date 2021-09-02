WLET - Ken Raymond - FRIDAY

Deepest condolences

It has been said it takes a village to raise a child. In similar manner when a child’s life is cut short the village grieves as well. And, how great is our grief for the family who lost its son, William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr., to an act of senseless violence at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday.

Tragically, this evil has been spreading from community to community like a plague for decades, and as we have shockingly learned today, it has come to our beautiful city of Winston-Salem. In announcing the boy’s death, our city and county law enforcement officials fought back tears, and so do we. The suspect who took the boy’s life is in custody. Justice will be served, but our community has lost two sons today.

What could be so important to cause a teenage boy to take the life of another, only to ruin his own? This is the hard work ahead. No parent should see their child leave home for school and never return. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr. May he rest in peace.

Ken Raymond

Winston-Salem

Raymond is the president of the Forsyth County Republican Party. — the editor