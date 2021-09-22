WLET - Kenneth Brian Scalf - FRIDAY

It doesn't matter
America's presidential election campaigns point up the severe democratic deficit in the world's most powerful state. Americans can choose between major-party candidates who were born to wealth and political power, attended the same elite university(ies), joined the same secret society that instructs members in the style and manners of the rulers, and are able to run because they are funded by much the same corporate powers — one of a great many illustrations of the fact that the United States, long involved in alleged "democracy building" adventures around the world, desperately needs to revitalize the democratic process at home.
Consider health care, a leading domestic issue. Costs are exploding in the mostly privatized U.S. system, already far higher than in comparable societies and with relative poor outcomes. Polls regularly show that the majority of Americans favor some kind of national health insurance. But the prospect is regularly described as "politically impossible of "lacking political support."
The financial institutions and pharmaceutical industry appose it. With the effective erosion of a democratic culture, it doesn't matter what the population wants.
Kenneth Brian Scalf
Mocksville