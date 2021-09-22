WLET - Kenneth Brian Scalf

It doesn't matter

America's presidential election campaigns point up the severe democratic deficit in the world's most powerful state. Americans can choose between major-party candidates who were born to wealth and political power, attended the same elite university(ies), joined the same secret society that instructs members in the style and manners of the rulers, and are able to run because they are funded by much the same corporate powers — one of a great many illustrations of the fact that the United States, long involved in alleged "democracy building" adventures around the world, desperately needs to revitalize the democratic process at home.