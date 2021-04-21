WLET - Kenneth R. Ostberg

Redistricting reform
The Census Bureau will, shortly, release to all states population distribution figures resulting from an analysis of the 2020 Census. States will use those numbers to redraw election districts.
The redistricting in some 20 states will be done by independent commissions or by bipartisan committees. North Carolina is not among those states. Here, the legislature draws the districts and that has resulted in our state being the most gerrymandered in the nation. Fellow citizens, like it or not, we live in a state where the politicians pick their voters, not vice versa. Almost all our elected officials, regardless of party, have "safe" seats. And, when districts are challenged in court, the legislature spends our tax dollars defending the gerrymander in order to protect their jobs.
This is a call to the Winston-Salem Journal, the Winston-Salem City Council and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to issue statements and resolutions in favor of establishing an independent, nonpartisan redistricting commission in North Carolina to handle the redistricting process this year.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem