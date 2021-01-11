WLET - Kenneth R. Ostberg

One of the most ironic things about the anti-democratic American Nazis who attacked the Capitol last Wednesday in support of Donald Trump is that their hero, Donald Trump, despises them. It has been reported repeatedly that, in Cabinet meetings and other venues, Trump calls them suckers and losers. He would not invite a single one of them to be his guest at Mar-A-Lago or even to lunch. He uses them (like he uses everybody) but has no use for them. He considers them the "deplorables" who are the point of his spear; useful dupes.