WLET - Kenneth R. Ostberg

I’m angry, too.

I was looking forward to watching the N.C. State baseball team play for the championship in the College World Series. But... they got themselves booted because of multiple COVID-19 positive tests.

I'm angry because athletic director Boo Corrigan told the press that the multiple players (supposedly half the team) who didn't have themselves vaccinated were worried about negative reactions that might restrict their play and affect the team. Don't these students read? Don't they know negative reactions are rare and minor, especially in healthy, well-conditioned youth? Didn't they look at their vaccinated teammates who didn't have serious negative reactions? Didn't they think?

Then there's State coach Elliott Avent, who told the press that he tried not to impose values on his players. Nonsense, for two reasons: First, the coach was suggesting that COVID-19 vaccination is a social or political values issue when it's really an issue of straightforward medical science -- the evidence of the efficacy of the vaccines is all around us. Second, coaches are supposed to teach values; it's part of their job. They teach teamwork, sportsmanship, fair play, mutual support, etc. They teach (or are supposed to teach) lessons for becoming contributing members of society.